Sarah Silverman, Sarah Paulson, Rickey Thompson & Denzel Dion: Meme Machines : Ask Me Another Comedian Sarah Silverman (Wreck-It Ralph, School of Rock) plays a game about Law & Order and shares some strong opinions about Kit-Kats. Actor Sarah Paulson (Ratched, Run, American Horror Story) talks about running from clowns, and plays an R&B music parody game celebrating the ampersand. Plus, YouTube phenoms Denzel Dion and Rickey Thompson listen to Ophira and Jonathan act out scenes from imagined movies based on board games. This episode originally aired November 13, 2020.