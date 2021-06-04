Accessibility links
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Paulson, Rickey Thompson & Denzel Dion: Meme Machines : Ask Me Another Comedian Sarah Silverman (Wreck-It Ralph, School of Rock) plays a game about Law & Order and shares some strong opinions about Kit-Kats. Actor Sarah Paulson (Ratched, Run, American Horror Story) talks about running from clowns, and plays an R&B music parody game celebrating the ampersand. Plus, YouTube phenoms Denzel Dion and Rickey Thompson listen to Ophira and Jonathan act out scenes from imagined movies based on board games. This episode originally aired November 13, 2020.
NPR logo

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Paulson, Rickey Thompson & Denzel Dion: Meme Machines

Listen · 52:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1003226542/1003229275" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Paulson, Rickey Thompson & Denzel Dion: Meme Machines

Ask Me Another

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Paulson, Rickey Thompson & Denzel Dion: Meme Machines

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Paulson, Rickey Thompson & Denzel Dion: Meme Machines

Listen · 52:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1003226542/1003229275" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Comedian Sarah Silverman (Wreck-It Ralph, School of Rock) plays a game about Law & Order and shares some strong opinions about Kit-Kats. Actor Sarah Paulson (Ratched, Run, American Horror Story) talks about running from clowns, and plays an R&B music parody game celebrating the ampersand. Plus, YouTube phenoms Denzel Dion and Rickey Thompson listen to Ophira and Jonathan act out scenes from imagined movies based on board games. This episode originally aired November 13, 2020.

Enlarge this image

Sarah Paulson, Sarah Silverman, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion. Credits (L-R): Courtesy of the Artist, Robyn Von Swank, Artist Spotify, The Lede Company hide caption

toggle caption
Credits (L-R): Courtesy of the Artist, Robyn Von Swank, Artist Spotify, The Lede Company

Sarah Paulson, Sarah Silverman, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion.

Credits (L-R): Courtesy of the Artist, Robyn Von Swank, Artist Spotify, The Lede Company