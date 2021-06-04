Sara Bareilles, American Ninja Warrior & Rugrats

Grammy-winning artist Sara Bareilles talks about how the musical Waitress changed her life and the harrowing experience of over-dressing to sing the national anthem at a Dodgers game. Then, the self-professed Golden Girls superfan puts it all on the line in a true/false trivia game. American Ninja Warriorhosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila plug in for a game about video game controllers. Plus, voice actors Cheryl Chase and Bart Simpson herself, Nancy Cartwright, talk about the Paramount+ reboot of Rugrats.