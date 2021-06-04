Amateur Hour at the Supreme Court

You cannot play in the NFL without playing football in college first. For three years. College football is the largest amateur sport in the country. Billions of dollars in revenue flow into universities year after year.

The student athletes who help bring this money in are offered tuition, housing and books, but nothing else. Until a court said, actually, players should be able to get more benefits, as long as it's related to the pursuit of academic studies. So, private tutors, free grad school, things like that. That case is currently being argued in the Supreme Court. Today on the show: NCAA vs Alston. Are student athletes getting fairly compensated for their work? And if not, how would proper compensation change amateur sports?

Music: "Legacy," and "Numbers Game."

