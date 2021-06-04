The News Roundup For June 4, 2021

In America's fight against COVID-19, President Joe Biden announced a month-long push to get partial vaccination rates in the United States up to 70 percent by July 4. He's hoping a flurry of last-minute incentives will get it over the finish line and help him reach this goal. Meanwhile, Moderna became the latest company to apply for full Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Texas Democrats and Republicans continue to go back and forth on voting laws and now the executive branch has entered the fray.

Congress continues to iron out the details of the infrastructure bill.

And drilling in the Arctic Wildlife Refuge is on pause.

Meanwhile, in worldwide news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting to keep his position while a coalition from across the political spectrum works to form a government.

COVID-19 cases in some countries are on the rise. Malaysia enters its second pandemic lockdown while Brazil struggles to get its population vaccinated. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom reported zero coronavirus deaths for the first time since early 2020.

Despite low vaccination rates in Japan, athletes are headed to the country to compete in the upcoming Olympics.

Eric Garcia, Anita Kumar, and Sarah Kliff join us for the conversation of domestic headlines.

Jennifer Williams, David Rennie, and James Kitfield join us for the discussion of international news.

