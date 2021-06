Millions Face Eviction As Moratorium Expiration Date Nears Millions of Americans are behind on rent and billions of dollars from Congress isn't reaching those who need it. A federal moratorium on evictions expires at the end of June so the clock is ticking.

Millions Face Eviction As Moratorium Expiration Date Nears National Millions Face Eviction As Moratorium Expiration Date Nears Millions Face Eviction As Moratorium Expiration Date Nears Audio will be available later today. Millions of Americans are behind on rent and billions of dollars from Congress isn't reaching those who need it. A federal moratorium on evictions expires at the end of June so the clock is ticking. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor