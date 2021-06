VP Harris Heading To Mexico, Guatemala Amid Migration Surge Vice President Harris is heading to Mexico and Guatemala next week on her first trip to the region. She's been tapped to oversee as migration from Central America and Mexico to the U.S. surges.

VP Harris Heading To Mexico, Guatemala Amid Migration Surge Politics VP Harris Heading To Mexico, Guatemala Amid Migration Surge VP Harris Heading To Mexico, Guatemala Amid Migration Surge Audio will be available later today. Vice President Harris is heading to Mexico and Guatemala next week on her first trip to the region. She's been tapped to oversee as migration from Central America and Mexico to the U.S. surges. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor