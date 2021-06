Sri Lankan Marine Biologist Explains The Environmental Repercussions Of Burning Barge A ship off the Sri Lankan coast has been burning, leaking acid and plastic pellets. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Sri Lankan marine biologist Asha de Vos on the environmental impact of this disaster.

Sri Lankan Marine Biologist Explains The Environmental Repercussions Of Burning Barge Environment Sri Lankan Marine Biologist Explains The Environmental Repercussions Of Burning Barge Sri Lankan Marine Biologist Explains The Environmental Repercussions Of Burning Barge Audio will be available later today. A ship off the Sri Lankan coast has been burning, leaking acid and plastic pellets. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Sri Lankan marine biologist Asha de Vos on the environmental impact of this disaster. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor