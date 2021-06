Mexican Soccer Team Cruz Azul Breaks Their Curse To Become Mexican League Champions A Mexican soccer team kept making it to the league championship finals and then losing, leading people to use their name as a verb meaning "to blow it at the last minute." Last weekend, they won.

Mexican Soccer Team Cruz Azul Breaks Their Curse To Become Mexican League Champions Sports Mexican Soccer Team Cruz Azul Breaks Their Curse To Become Mexican League Champions Mexican Soccer Team Cruz Azul Breaks Their Curse To Become Mexican League Champions Audio will be available later today. A Mexican soccer team kept making it to the league championship finals and then losing, leading people to use their name as a verb meaning "to blow it at the last minute." Last weekend, they won. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor