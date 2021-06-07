Accessibility links
Lilibet: Meaning of Meghan and Harry's Daughter The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen a name that pays tribute to their newborn daughter's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.
NPR logo Why Meghan And Harry Named Their Daughter Lilibet

Family

Why Meghan And Harry Named Their Daughter Lilibet

Josie Fischels

Enlarge this image

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have named their daughter Lilibet Diana, paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana. Chris Jackson/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have named their daughter Lilibet Diana, paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan's second child is here, and for her name the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to pay tribute to both her great-grandmother and her late grandmother.

Born Friday at a hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif., Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor carries the family nickname of Queen Elizabeth II, who as a toddler struggled to pronounce her first name, the BBC reported.

As the story goes, King George V interpreted his granddaughter's attempts to say "Elizabeth" as "Lilibet." The name stuck and has been used by the family ever since — including, endearingly, by the queen's late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April.

Meghan And Prince Harry Welcome Their Second Child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

Europe

Meghan And Prince Harry Welcome Their 2nd Child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

"Lilibet is the only 'thing' in the world which is absolutely real to me," Philip wrote to his mother-in-law after he and Elizabeth married.

The name also honors Princess Diana

For their daughter's middle name, Harry and Meghan chose "Diana" to honor her late grandmother, the Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in 1997 when Harry was 12 years old.

As family members have publicly shared their congratulations to the couple, Harry and Meghan expressed their gratitude in a statement on their Archewell Foundation website.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple wrote.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen was "delighted" after Harry and Meghan announced the birth of the baby girl.

She is the queen's 11th great-grandchild

Harry And Meghan: Where Things Stand And 10 Takeaways From The Big Oprah Interview

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Harry And Meghan: Where Things Stand And 10 Takeaways From The Big Oprah Interview

The birth of the queen's 11th great-grandchild comes amid what has been a tumultuous period between the royal family and Harry and Meghan after the couple discussed their departure from their royal duties in an explosive interview this year with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan And Harry 'Step Back' As Royals — What Does That Mean, Exactly?

Europe

Meghan And Harry 'Step Back' As Royals — What Does That Mean, Exactly?

Lilibet is eighth in line to the throne, moving Prince Andrew to ninth place. Like her 2-year-old brother, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, it is unlikely she will have a title, although she is currently able to become a princess once her grandfather, Charles, Prince of Wales, takes the throne.

Like Archie, Lilibet is set to be a citizen of both the U.S. and the United Kingdom.