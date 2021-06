Government Collaboration Needed To Prevent Ransomware Attacks NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Christopher D. Roberti, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's authority on cybersecurity, about how businesses are handling the threat of ransomware attacks.

Government Collaboration Needed To Prevent Ransomware Attacks National Security Government Collaboration Needed To Prevent Ransomware Attacks Government Collaboration Needed To Prevent Ransomware Attacks Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Christopher D. Roberti, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's authority on cybersecurity, about how businesses are handling the threat of ransomware attacks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor