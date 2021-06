VP Harris Kicked Off Trip In Guatemala By Discussing Migrant Surge Vice President Harris is in Guatemala to explore reasons why migrants continue trekking north to the U.S. She's highlighting the need for Central American nations to improve security for their people.

VP Harris Kicked Off Trip In Guatemala By Discussing Migrant Surge Politics VP Harris Kicked Off Trip In Guatemala By Discussing Migrant Surge VP Harris Kicked Off Trip In Guatemala By Discussing Migrant Surge Audio will be available later today. Vice President Harris is in Guatemala to explore reasons why migrants continue trekking north to the U.S. She's highlighting the need for Central American nations to improve security for their people. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor