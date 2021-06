G7 Nations Are Taking A Major Step Toward Global Tax Reform The U.S. and other major industrial countries have struck a tentative deal to impose a 15% tax on multi-national corporations. The agreement may face opposition in low-tax countries and Congress.

G7 Nations Are Taking A Major Step Toward Global Tax Reform

The U.S. and other major industrial countries have struck a tentative deal to impose a 15% tax on multi-national corporations. The agreement may face opposition in low-tax countries and Congress.