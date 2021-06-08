Accessibility links
Teaching Race And History In America's Schools : 1A The latest culture war is being fought in the classroom, with several states banning Critical Race Theory.

The theory is an academic pursuit examining how race intersects with history. While many may not know the fundamentals of the theory, Republican-led state legislatures now say the decades-old concept is said to be anti-American and sow division.

We discuss what Critical Race Theory is and how America's complicated racial history should be taught.

Teaching Race And History In America's Schools

1A

Students line up for a school bus outside a school in Los Angeles.

RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

Students line up for a school bus outside a school in Los Angeles.

RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

The latest culture war is playing out in the American classroom.

Several states including Idaho, Tennessee, and Oklahoma have banned teaching Critical Race Theory, an academic pursuit examining how race intersects with history. Many may not know the fundamentals of the theory, but the decades-old concept was pushed into the public consciousness by former President Donald Trump last year.

Now, law makers are critical of the theory itself. Republican-led state legislators say it's anti-American and sows division. But opponents of the bans on its teaching say that the theory's framework is misunderstood.

What exactly is Critical Race Theory? And what's the right way to teach America's complicated racial history?

Anya Kamenetz, Clint Smith, and Melissa Smith join us for the conversation.

