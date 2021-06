Manchin, Civil Rights Leaders Meet To Discuss Voting Rights Legislation NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Melanie Campbell, president of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, after the meeting she and other civil rights leaders had with Sen. Joe Manchin.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Melanie Campbell, president of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, after the meeting she and other civil rights leaders had with Sen. Joe Manchin.