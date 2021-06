How Feds Nabbed Hundreds Of Transnational Criminals With 1 Trap Federal law enforcement agents with partners in several countries have been secretly monitoring global crime networks using an app. A trap was sprung leading to the arrest of hundreds of criminals.

How Feds Nabbed Hundreds Of Transnational Criminals With 1 Trap

Audio will be available later today.

Federal law enforcement agents with partners in several countries have been secretly monitoring global crime networks using an app. A trap was sprung leading to the arrest of hundreds of criminals.