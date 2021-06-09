Accessibility links
The FDA Just Approved A Major Alzheimer's Drug. Now What? : 1A The FDA has approved a new medication for treating Alzheimer's, called aducanumab.

It's the first new drug for the disease in almost 20 years, but the FDA's approval comes despite an intense debate over the drug's efficacy and associated side effects.

We discuss what we know about the medication and how it will shape the future of Alzheimer's research and treatment.

1A

Biogen is the maker of aducanumab, which has been the source of much debate amongst Alzheimer's experts. DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images

Biogen is the maker of aducanumab, which has been the source of much debate amongst Alzheimer's experts.

DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, the FDA approved aducanumab, a new medication for Alzheimer's.

It's the first new drug for the disease in about two decades and the first to attack the symptoms rather than the disease process itself.

But the FDA's approval comes despite an intense debate over the drug's efficacy and associated side effects.

We discuss what we know about the drug and how it will shape the future of Alzheimer's research and treatment.

Dr. Jason Karlawish, Julie Rovner, and Greg O'Brien join us for the conversation.

