The FDA Just Approved A Major Alzheimer's Drug. Now What?

Enlarge this image toggle caption DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, the FDA approved aducanumab, a new medication for Alzheimer's.

It's the first new drug for the disease in about two decades and the first to attack the symptoms rather than the disease process itself.

But the FDA's approval comes despite an intense debate over the drug's efficacy and associated side effects.

We discuss what we know about the drug and how it will shape the future of Alzheimer's research and treatment.

Dr. Jason Karlawish, Julie Rovner, and Greg O'Brien join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.