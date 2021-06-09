The Writers' Room: Young Adult Fiction And Social Media

What makes a novel a young adult novel?

The genre covers a wide range: from high fantasy to contemporary. And while its characters are usually young, those popular enough are often read and beloved by fans of all ages.

Those fans and their online communities on sites like Instagram and YouTube have made young adult fiction more popular than ever.

And then there's TikTok. The hashtag #BookTok has over 10 billion views. You could spend hours scrolling through videos.

For this installment of "The Writers' Room," we talk to three YA authors on the state of the genre and the communities that fuel it.

Leigh Bardugo, E. Lockhart, and Adam Silvera join us for the conversation.

