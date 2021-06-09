Accessibility links
The Writers' Room: Young Adult Fiction And Social Media : 1A Young Adult fiction is a genre can range from high fantasy to contemporary. The subject matter can be as heavy as books written for older readers. And while its characters are usually teenagers, those popular enough are often read and beloved by fans of all ages.

Those fans and their use of social media sites have made YA fiction more popular than ever.

For this installment of "The Writers' Room," we talk to three young adult fiction authors on the state of the genre and the communities that fuel it.

The Writers' Room: Young Adult Fiction And Social Media

A scene from "The Hunger Games" movie franchise is displayed during The Hunger Games: The Exhibition grand opening at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for hide caption

A scene from "The Hunger Games" movie franchise is displayed during The Hunger Games: The Exhibition grand opening at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What makes a novel a young adult novel?

The genre covers a wide range: from high fantasy to contemporary. And while its characters are usually young, those popular enough are often read and beloved by fans of all ages.

Those fans and their online communities on sites like Instagram and YouTube have made young adult fiction more popular than ever.

And then there's TikTok. The hashtag #BookTok has over 10 billion views. You could spend hours scrolling through videos.

For this installment of "The Writers' Room," we talk to three YA authors on the state of the genre and the communities that fuel it.

Leigh Bardugo, E. Lockhart, and Adam Silvera join us for the conversation.

