Twitter Remains Shut Down In Nigeria After Deleting President's Tweet Human rights groups and international diplomats are denouncing the continued shutdown of Twitter in Nigeria. The government banned the social media network, threatening to prosecute anyone using it.

Twitter Remains Shut Down In Nigeria After Deleting President's Tweet

Human rights groups and international diplomats are denouncing the continued shutdown of Twitter in Nigeria. The government banned the social media network, threatening to prosecute anyone using it.