Presenting 'Fresh Air': Actor John Boyega On Hollywood, Police And 'Star Wars'

Enlarge this image toggle caption NurPhoto via Getty Images NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sam sits in the Fresh Air host chair to talk to actor John Boyega. Since finishing his star-making role in the Star Wars franchise in 2019 and after the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd last year, Boyega has been outspoken about his treatment as a Black actor in Hollywood, and in the Star Wars franchise itself. He talked to Sam about why he was ready to talk about the "elephant in the room" that is racism in Hollywood and what he's doing to change things.

We've love your feedback! If you have a few minutes, please complete this survey: npr.org/PodcastSurvey

This interview originally aired on 'Fresh Air' from NPR. It was produced and edited by Ann Marie Baldonado and Seth Kelley, with additional help from Andrea Gutierrez and Jordana Hochman. You can follow 'It's Been a Minute' on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.