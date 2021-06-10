El Chapo's Wife Is Expected To Plead Guilty To Helping Run The Global Drug Cartel

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alexandria, Va., Adult Detention Center via AP Alexandria, Va., Adult Detention Center via AP

The wife of Mexico's most notorious drug kingpin, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, is expected to plead guilty Thursday to helping him run the powerful Sinaloa cartel and aiding in his dramatic escape from a Mexican prison.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was captured and arrested by American officials as she arrived at Dulles Airport in Virginia in February. The former beauty queen faces charges of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S., according to the Justice Department.

Investigators also allege that Coronel played a key role in Guzmán's 2015 prison break when he got out of Altiplano prison via an underground tunnel connecting a hole under his prison cell shower to a nearby warehouse stocked with guns and armored cars. According to court documents, she also tried to organize a second escape after the drug boss was imprisoned a year later.

El Chapo's reign of terror put him in Supermax

Guzmán reigned over the Sinaloa Cartel for about 30 years, building it up to a notoriously brutal global empire. He was violent, conniving and immensely wealthy, which enabled him to elude Mexican authorities for decades, slipping from their grip time and time again. Whether through bribes, torture, executions or paramilitary-level gun battles he appeared to be nearly untouchable, unable to be caged by law enforcement for long.

But his streak came to an end in 2017 when he was extradited to the U.S. for trial. After hearing horrific tales of Guzmán's savage exploits from victims and their families, as well as the intricacies of his multi-billion dollar drug empire from dozens of former cartel members, a federal jury convicted the 64-year-old on a slew of charges. He is serving a life sentence at the Supermax prison in Colorado.

The former beauty queen stood by her man

Enlarge this image toggle caption Craig Ruttle/AP Craig Ruttle/AP

Coronel, whose beauty and glamorous lifestyle has made her an object of fascination for Mexican tabloids, attended the trial nearly every day. Even a mistress testifying against the former crime boss, did not keep Coronel away.

The investigation into Coronel, whose father was a high-ranking lieutenant in Guzmán's organization, was conducted over nearly two years.

Court documents state that she controled a vast fortune earned from the sale of multi-ton cocaine, heroin and marijuana shipments. And that for years, when Guzmán was on the run or temporarily behind bars, she served as a go-between and messenger for him and leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, including some of his sons.

Investigators also say she was instrumental in a second prison escape plan after Guzmán was snagged by Mexican authorities in 2016. This time, documents state, Coronel paid a $2 million bribe to a prison official to have her husband transferred to Altiplano prison, from which he'd broken out of a year earlier. The plan never came to fruition.

The 31-year-old was born in California and is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico. She is believed to be Guzmán's third wife, though there are rumors he has a fourth. The pair married when she was 18 and he was 39 and they now have twin girls.

Coronel is expected to appear before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning.