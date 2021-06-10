See The Stunning Photos Of This Morning's 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

Enlarge this image toggle caption Seth Wenig/AP Seth Wenig/AP

An annular solar eclipse occurred Thursday morning. Some viewers across the globe saw the moon pass directly in front of the sun, creating a "ring of fire" effect in the morning sky.

Observers living in other areas would have only seen a partial solar eclipse, which makes the sun look like a glowing orange crescent.

If you didn't wake up early enough to see Thursday's solar eclipse yourself, photographers from the U.S. to Asia to Europe snapped images of the striking astronomical event.

toggle caption Frank Augstein/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kurt Desplenter/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images Kurt Desplenter/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images