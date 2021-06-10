#2124: Empathic Shared Meaning 101 : The Best of Car Talk This week, The Best of Car Talk kicks off with some of our favorite Country song titles. Can anything top, "I'd Rather Pass a Kidney Stone Than Another Night With You?" Then it's off to Maui, where Jeff would be advised to stop bragging about the weather if he wants to find out why his brake pedal is sinking to the floor. Elsewhere, Inga is wondering which of her several mistakes caused her parked car to lurch down hill; Matt's brother talked him into a DIY timing belt change on his Acura, and a month later, the car still isn't running right; Bryan would like his vintage pickup truck to handle like a Dodge Viper; and can Stephanie's Corolla survive a cross-country trip? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2124: Empathic Shared Meaning 101 Listen · 55:14 55:14 #2124: Empathic Shared Meaning 101 55:14 The Best of Car Talk #2124: Empathic Shared Meaning 101 This week, The Best of Car Talk kicks off with some of our favorite Country song titles. Can anything top, "I'd Rather Pass a Kidney Stone Than Another Night With You?" Then it's off to Maui, where Jeff would be advised to stop bragging about the weather if he wants to find out why his brake pedal is sinking to the floor. Elsewhere, Inga is wondering which of her several mistakes caused her parked car to lurch down hill; Matt's brother talked him into a DIY timing belt change on his Acura, and a month later, the car still isn't running right; Bryan would like his vintage pickup truck to handle like a Dodge Viper; and can Stephanie's Corolla survive a cross-country trip? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.