Putin Meeting Will Test Biden's Vow To Prioritize Human Rights The impact ordinary Russians face from President Vladimir Putin's recent crackdown on the media and the opposition could be an issue at the forthcoming summit with President Biden.

Putin Meeting Will Test Biden's Vow To Prioritize Human Rights World Putin Meeting Will Test Biden's Vow To Prioritize Human Rights Putin Meeting Will Test Biden's Vow To Prioritize Human Rights Audio will be available later today. The impact ordinary Russians face from President Vladimir Putin's recent crackdown on the media and the opposition could be an issue at the forthcoming summit with President Biden. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor