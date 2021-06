Euro 2020 Is Finally Here: These Are The Teams To Watch NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with CBS Sports HQ analyst Luis Miguel Echegaray about what's different at this year's European Championship and the teams to beat heading into the kickoff on Friday.

Euro 2020 Is Finally Here: These Are The Teams To Watch Sports Euro 2020 Is Finally Here: These Are The Teams To Watch Euro 2020 Is Finally Here: These Are The Teams To Watch Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with CBS Sports HQ analyst Luis Miguel Echegaray about what's different at this year's European Championship and the teams to beat heading into the kickoff on Friday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor