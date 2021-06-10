What's This Arizona Recount About? Plus, Summer Movie Picks

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matt York/AP Matt York/AP

We've witnessed plenty of historic moments with Joe Biden as president: widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Mare of Easttown. But Arizona Republicans are attempting to prove otherwise with an unprecedented vote recount of the 2020 election. Sam talks to Jessica Huseman, editorial director at Votebeat, about the ongoing election audit in Arizona and what it means for the future of elections and voting rights.

Plus, Sam talks about summer movies to look forward to with NPR's Aisha Harris, co-host of Pop Culture Happy Hour, and Bob Mondello, arts critic. They also play Who Said That.

