Accessibility links
Arizona Vote Audit, Plus Summer Movie Recommendations : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders We've witnessed plenty of historic moments with Joe Biden as president: widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Mare of Easttown. But Arizona Republicans are attempting to prove otherwise with an unprecedented vote recount of the 2020 election. Sam talks to Jessica Huseman, editorial director at Votebeat, about the ongoing election audit in Arizona and what it means for the future of elections and voting rights. Plus, Sam talks about summer movies to look forward to with NPR's Aisha Harris and Bob Mondello.

We've love your feedback! If you have a few minutes, please complete this survey: npr.org/PodcastSurvey

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
NPR logo

What's This Arizona Recount About? Plus, Summer Movie Picks

Listen · 38:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1005370186/1005720706" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
What's This Arizona Recount About? Plus, Summer Movie Picks

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

What's This Arizona Recount About? Plus, Summer Movie Picks

What's This Arizona Recount About? Plus, Summer Movie Picks

Listen · 38:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1005370186/1005720706" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on May 6, 2021. Matt York/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Matt York/AP

Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on May 6, 2021.

Matt York/AP

We've witnessed plenty of historic moments with Joe Biden as president: widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Mare of Easttown. But Arizona Republicans are attempting to prove otherwise with an unprecedented vote recount of the 2020 election. Sam talks to Jessica Huseman, editorial director at Votebeat, about the ongoing election audit in Arizona and what it means for the future of elections and voting rights.

Plus, Sam talks about summer movies to look forward to with NPR's Aisha Harris, co-host of Pop Culture Happy Hour, and Bob Mondello, arts critic. They also play Who Said That.

We've love your feedback! If you have a few minutes, please complete this survey: npr.org/PodcastSurvey

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez and Sylvie Douglis. Our intern is Manuela López Restrepo. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.