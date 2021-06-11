Accessibility links
How Hollywood Director Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians & In The Heights Made It Hollywood director Jon M. Chu got his start splicing VHS tapes of home videos, but it took him two decades — and acceptance of his cultural identity — to realize what stories he really wanted to tell.
COMIC: Director Jon M. Chu's Long Journey From Home Videos To 'In The Heights'

Listen · 37:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1005099493/1005101138" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Ever since he started shooting home movies with his family's bulky video camera, Jon M. Chu knew he wanted to be a filmmaker. But after directing several Hollywood blockbuster films like G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Now You See Me 2, Jon felt uninspired by the stories he was bringing to the silver screen.

In 2018, he directed Crazy Rich Asians — the first Hollywood film with a majority Asian cast in 25 years — and in 2021, Lin Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.

This comic, illustrated by Fred Chao, is inspired by TED Radio Hour's recent episode, The Artist's Voice.

Panel 1
Panel 2
Panel 3
Panel 4
Panel 5
Panel 6
Enlarge this image
Fred Chao for NPR
Panel 7
Panel 8
Panel 9
Panel 10
Fred Chao for NPR

Fred Chao is a freelance illustrator and designer based in California.

The podcast version of this story was hosted by Manoush Zomorodi, produced by James Delahoussaye, edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and adapted for the web by Janet W. Lee and Katie Monteleone.

