Accessibility links
Adult Milestones Rugrats first aired 30 years ago. In this game, Nancy Cartwright and Cheryl Chase, the voices of Chuckie Finster and Angelica Pickles, imagine what their original audience might be doing now.

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.
NPR logo

Adult Milestones

Listen · 4:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1005115465/1005504737" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Adult Milestones

Adult Milestones

Heard on Ask Me Another

Adult Milestones

Listen · 4:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1005115465/1005504737" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Pictured: Tommy Dewey as Stu Pickles, Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie Finster and Cheryl Chase as Anjelica Pickles of the Paramount+ series Rugrats. Nickelodeon/Paramount+ hide caption

toggle caption
Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Pictured: Tommy Dewey as Stu Pickles, Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie Finster and Cheryl Chase as Anjelica Pickles of the Paramount+ series Rugrats.

Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Rugrats first aired 30 years ago. In this game, Nancy Cartwright and Cheryl Chase, the voices of Chuckie Finster and Angelica Pickles, imagine what their original audience might be doing now. Maybe they've got rugrats of their own. Maybe they just have debt. Or maybe both!

Heard on Sara Bareilles, American Ninja Warrior & Rugrats

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.