Adult Milestones

Enlarge this image toggle caption Nickelodeon/Paramount+ Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Rugrats first aired 30 years ago. In this game, Nancy Cartwright and Cheryl Chase, the voices of Chuckie Finster and Angelica Pickles, imagine what their original audience might be doing now. Maybe they've got rugrats of their own. Maybe they just have debt. Or maybe both!

Heard on Sara Bareilles, American Ninja Warrior & Rugrats