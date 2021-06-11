Catherine Mohr: A Love Story... That Begins With A Sea Urchin

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour Episode A Love Letter To The Ocean

Catherine Mohr shares the story of a scuba diving trip gone wrong, where getting stabbed by a sea urchin transformed her relationship with the ocean... and ultimately led her to the love of her life.

Illustrations of Catherine's story have been created by Natalie Mohr for TED.

About Catherine Mohr

Catherine Mohr is an avid adventurer who loves to travel and scuba dive. When she's not exploring far flung places, she works as a global health strategist. She is the president of Intuitive Surgical, which makes the da Vinci surgical robot. She is also an advisor to med-tech startups in the U.K., the U.S., and her native New Zealand.

Mohr has previously worked as a surgeon and an engineer, among other fields. Her interdisciplinary research seeks to discover new technologies to improve patient outcomes.

Mohr received her B.S. and M.S. in mechanical engineering from MIT, and her M.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.