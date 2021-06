Warming Climate Amplifies The Risks Of Wildfire Season Deepening drought is raising fears of another bad year for wildfires. It's also expected to trigger more water cutbacks in a number of states.

Warming Climate Amplifies The Risks Of Wildfire Season National Warming Climate Amplifies The Risks Of Wildfire Season Warming Climate Amplifies The Risks Of Wildfire Season Audio will be available later today. Deepening drought is raising fears of another bad year for wildfires. It's also expected to trigger more water cutbacks in a number of states. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor