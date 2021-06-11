The News Roundup for June 11, 2021

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna say they expect their COVID-19 vaccines to be available to children as young as 6 months by the fall. Results for clinical trials of both vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 are expected by September.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have risen in states with low vaccination rates.

In an op-ed published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says that despite co-sponsoring the bill at its outset, he now won't vote in favor of the "For the People" Act. Manchin has also refused to entertain the idea of ending the Senate filibuster, leaving the Democrats with little hope of passing major legislation.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris made her first trip abroad to Central America, meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Harris gave a speech that's drawn criticism from members of the Democratic party, telling refugees from the regions to not go to the southern U.S. border.

President Joe Biden has been making his own trips, traveling to Europe, and meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Biden is gearing up for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At least 33 people died after trains collide in Pakistan, raising questions about the safety of its infrastructure that's some five decades old.

