Colson Whitehead And Barry Jenkins On Making 'The Underground Railroad'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Avery Kleinman Avery Kleinman

When the novel "The Underground Railroad" was published in 2016, it caught the world's attention for its stark portrayal of slavery in America.

The story reimagines the metaphorical underground railroad as an actual underground railroad. Readers follow the journey of Cora, a young woman escaping slavery in Georgia.

Now, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel has been adapted into a limited TV series of the same name, available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Barry Jenkins and Colson Whitehead join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.