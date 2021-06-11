Accessibility links
Colson Whitehead And Barry Jenkins On Making 'The Underground Railroad' : 1A When the novel The Underground Railroad was published in 2016, it caught the world's attention for its stark portrayal of slavery in America.

The story reimagines the metaphorical underground railroad as an actual underground railroad, with train tracks and stations. Readers follow the journey of Cora, a young woman escaping slavery in Georgia.

Now, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel has been adapted into a limited TV series of the same name, available to stream on Amazon Prime.

We speak with Barry Jenkins, the director of the show, and Colson Whitehead, the book's author.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Colson Whitehead And Barry Jenkins On Making 'The Underground Railroad'

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1005462879/1006303038" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Colson Whitehead And Barry Jenkins On Making 'The Underground Railroad'

1A

Colson Whitehead And Barry Jenkins On Making 'The Underground Railroad'

Colson Whitehead And Barry Jenkins On Making 'The Underground Railroad'

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1005462879/1006303038" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Jenn White speaks with director and showrunner Barry Jenkins and author Colson Whitehead during a virtual event about The Underground Railroad. Avery Kleinman hide caption

toggle caption
Avery Kleinman

Jenn White speaks with director and showrunner Barry Jenkins and author Colson Whitehead during a virtual event about The Underground Railroad.

Avery Kleinman

When the novel "The Underground Railroad" was published in 2016, it caught the world's attention for its stark portrayal of slavery in America.

The story reimagines the metaphorical underground railroad as an actual underground railroad. Readers follow the journey of Cora, a young woman escaping slavery in Georgia.

Now, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel has been adapted into a limited TV series of the same name, available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Barry Jenkins and Colson Whitehead join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.