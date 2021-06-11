Used Car Talk

Enlarge this image fotog/Getty Images/Tetra images RF fotog/Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Demand for used cars decreased in the first few months of the pandemic as travel came to a sudden halt. But some people still needed to go to work, and they wanted to avoid public transit for their own safety. Those working remotely realized that working from home could be done anywhere. People wanted to buy used cars again, but where had all the clunkers gone?



Today on the show, we follow a used car salesman trying to keep his lot full and consult with the experts on why the options are so limited.

Music: "Polka Nostral," "Siberian Tavern," and "Small Town Banjo Breakdown."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want more economic news? Subscribe to our Newsletter.