Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder, Wins An Honorary Pulitzer

A police body camera image shows bystanders including Darnella Frazier (third from right filming) as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police Department via AP hide caption

Minneapolis Police Department via AP

A police body camera image shows bystanders including Darnella Frazier (third from right filming) as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Department via AP

Darnella Frazier, who was 17 when she recorded George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis last year, was awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Board on Friday.

The video played a major role in igniting a global protest movement against police violence, and was used as evidence in the trial of Floyd's killer.

Committee officials who give out the prestigious prize in journalism and the arts said Frazier's recording highlighted "the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quests for truth and justice."

Frazier, who is Black, recently said she was proud of herself for recording Floyd's murder even though it became a "traumatic life-changing experience" for her in the aftermath.

Her video showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck. Chauvin held his knee there for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

The video became a crucial piece of evidence at Chauvin's murder trial this spring, played repeatedly over the course of the proceedings. A jury found him guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

To see all the winners, click here.

