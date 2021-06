Behind The Violence Between Venezuelan Forces And Colombian Guerillas In recent weeks, fighting has broken out between Venezuelan forces and guerrilla fighters from neighboring Colombia. The fighters have long used Venezuela as a base, but Venezuela is now pushing back.

Behind The Violence Between Venezuelan Forces And Colombian Guerillas Latin America Behind The Violence Between Venezuelan Forces And Colombian Guerillas Behind The Violence Between Venezuelan Forces And Colombian Guerillas Audio will be available later today. In recent weeks, fighting has broken out between Venezuelan forces and guerrilla fighters from neighboring Colombia. The fighters have long used Venezuela as a base, but Venezuela is now pushing back. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor