Not My Job: We Quiz Basketball Star Chris Bosh On Pringles Potato Chips

NBA all-star Chris Bosh earned two championships with the Miami Heat, an Olympic gold medal and membership in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He's written a new book called Letters to a Young Athlete.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

And now the game where people we look up to have to look way down to see us. It's called Not My Job. In his basketball career, Chris Bosh won pretty much every award there was to win - 11-time NBA All-Star, two championships with the Miami Heat, an Olympic gold medal, and, of course, he's in the Basketball Hall of Fame. And now he's written a book, so we assume he will soon be up for the Nobel Prize in literature.

Chris Bosh, welcome to WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

CHRIS BOSH: Awesome. Thanks for having me. Man, you're too kind with that intro, please. Thank you.

SAGAL: So you're back in Texas, where you're from. I always wonder, for people such as yourselves who are very well-known, if you can have any anonymity walking around. I imagine it's particularly hard for you, shall we say, because you're a pretty prominent person.

BOSH: Yeah, I'm pretty tall. I'm pretty tall.

SAGAL: Yeah, that's what - I was getting at that.

BOSH: Yeah. I learned pretty early that I can't hide. You know, hide-and-seek was a very limited game for me in my life.

SAGAL: Yeah. So when you - do you just brace yourself when you want to go walk down the street? Like, yes, I'm going to hear from people.

BOSH: Yeah.

SAGAL: It's just what happens.

BOSH: It's just what it is. I know you see me. Hi.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I don't know much about playing basketball on your level, but I have written a book. You've written a book. What's harder - playing championship basketball or writing a book? And please say writing a book.

BOSH: Man, I'm going to go with playing. They present themselves - I'm going to be politically correct. They're both different challenges. But I'm an athlete by nature, I'm going to have to say. You know, it's that physical part. When you - when that alarm goes off and you know what time it is and you know that you're about to have to go and run up and down a court, it gets very challenging very quickly. And when you're playing basketball nine months...

SAGAL: Yeah.

BOSH: ...Nine and a half months out of the year, it gets tough.

SAGAL: You come across in the book as exceptionally thoughtful and considered in terms of your attitude. Is that what you were like as a player? I mean, were you the kind of - or were you, like, out there trash-talking and...

BOSH: No.

SAGAL: ...Demonstrating the way that...

BOSH: Trash-talking wasn't my thing (laughter).

SAGAL: Yeah. Not ever?

BOSH: I love to play intense - no, not - I mean, not to say that I didn't get in scuffles and word matches. But if you check the percentages, I didn't play well in those instances. So I kind of let the trash-talkers do their thing and understood who I was. I'm the guy reading books before a game. That's who I am. That gets me prepared. I'm in the zone. You don't want to mess with me on this court.

SAGAL: Right. Was it weird going from Toronto, where you, I think, set records that still stand for the Raptors...

BOSH: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...Down to Miami, where you were one of three superstars? It must have been like Batman joining the Justice League. It was like, all of a sudden, there are other superheroes around. It must have been...

BOSH: It was. You know what it was like? I'm so glad you used that analogy because I haven't used that before. So it's like, yeah, Batman's with the Justice League. And it's like, yo, let me use my utility belt. Like, no, no, no, no, hey, hey, Batman, you don't need to do that. Go over there.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Oh, really?

BOSH: We found some - we found that common ground. But come on. You know, a guy in his mid-20s - I want the ball. Give me the ball. And that was just the balance that we had to find in our relationship.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So you're an absolute legend, a Hall of Famer. Did you also binge-watch "The Last Dance"?

BOSH: I wouldn't - I promised myself I will watch it live because, you know, it was the prime of the pandemic, and we were very, very serious about it. But, oh, I mean, I watched Michael Jordan win that first trophy. And that was the moment when I knew that - that's when I wanted to be a professional basketball player.

SAGAL: Obviously, you didn't play at the same time. Did you ever go play golf with Michael Jordan? You ever spend any time with him?

BOSH: No, I'm not a golfer. I tell people I have clubs, but they're clean. I'll get out there. If you want to hit balls in the woods, that's cool. We'll get a mulligan. We'll keep playing. But don't - I'm not the ringer for sure.

SAGAL: Because the - what we've heard is one of the reasons Jordan loves to play golf so much is it gives him a place to go out and compete and, frankly, beat people, which he is into.

BOSH: I can see that.

SAGAL: So you don't have any aspect of your life where you get to sort of work that out?

BOSH: I never - it never did anything for me. I'm too much of a competitor, you know? So when we start competing...

SAGAL: Yeah.

BOSH: ...I don't want to be mad. I don't want to feel this. You know, if I'm playing golf with Michael Jordan, and we're really - it's a really serious game, it's like, I shouldn't feel this way about Michael Jordan because he beat me. I really - I had to stop playing fantasy football. It was on Thanksgiving, and I was mad. I said, I shouldn't be like this.

SAGAL: Really?

BOSH: Yeah.

SAGAL: You were, like, at Thanksgiving with your family...

BOSH: Yeah. We come from a wonderful family. And then somebody drops a pass, and I'm like, I shouldn't feel this way. And the Cowboys lost.

(LAUGHTER)

BOSH: I'm a Dallas fan. I'm like, this isn't it for me. This is not my lifestyle (laughter).

SAGAL: Well, let's see how competitive you are because, Chris Bosh, it is a joy to talk to you, but we have, in fact, invited you here to play our game. And we call it...

BILL KURTIS: Chris Bosh, Have A Crisp Nosh.

SAGAL: We're going to ask you three questions about our favorite crisp nosh. That is Pringles potato chips. Answer two out of three questions about the terrifyingly unnatural snack, you will win our prize for one of our listeners - the voice of anyone they might like on their voicemail. Bill, who is Chris Bosh playing for?

KURTIS: Sam Pittman (ph) of Phoenix, Ariz.

SAGAL: All right. You ready for this?

BOSH: Game on.

SAGAL: All right. First question - Fredric Baur is the man who invented Pringles. He's the engineer who came up with a way of manufacturing them. And he was so proud of his invention that he did what - A, he named his two sons sour cream and chive; or B, he grew a mustache exactly like the one on that guy in the logo; or C, he had himself buried in a Pringles can?

BOSH: Oh, man. Well, we're going to learn about Pringles history, which is amazing. I guess - yeah. That's...

SAGAL: It is. It's a fascinating topic.

BOSH: ...It's American history, too, technically, right? OK. Wonderful.

SAGAL: It is. It is.

BOSH: I've consumed the products. That sounds like something - if it were me, I would definitely ask my boys to bury me in a Pringles can.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You're exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

BOSH: (Laughter).

SAGAL: And the level of emotional insight you showed was very impressive. That's exactly right. That's what he asked for.

BOSH: OK. That's a good one.

SAGAL: He was cremated and his ashes interred in a Pringles can...

BOSH: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...A real one that his sons went out and bought at a Walgreens.

BOSH: (Laughter).

SAGAL: They got the - they thought about it.

BOSH: It's reasonable.

SAGAL: And that, well, it has to be original flavor.

BOSH: (Laughter).

SAGAL: So they - presumably, they ate the potato chips and then used the can. Very good.

BOSH: Oh, man. That is amazing.

SAGAL: Now, Pringles are popular because they're so easy to eat, but another snack company is trying to outdo them. What is this new kind of potato chips - A, one-hand chips, which come pre-crushed so you can just essentially drink them out of the bag; B, IV chips, potatoes in a saline solution you just inject directly into your bloodstream; or C, aerosol chips, which you spray in front of your face and then inhale?

BOSH: This is real?

SAGAL: This is real. One of those is real.

BOSH: Oh, my God.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BOSH: This is - man, that's getting innovative. I'm going to go with the - I mean, that sounds like an aerosol thing.

SAGAL: You're going to go with the aerosol thing?

BOSH: You know, spray the - yeah, spray the chip in your face.

SAGAL: That is a good idea, if anybody out there wants to buy it from us. But, no, the answer...

BOSH: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...Was one-hand chips. You know how you - like, you finish a bag of potato chips and there's just, like...

BOSH: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...Crumbs down there? You just tip it up, just drink down those last few...

BOSH: Yeah.

SAGAL: Imagine the entire bag like that. That is the innovation.

BOSH: That's amazing. I wouldn't - you know, that's great.

SAGAL: All right, one last question. You get this right, you win it all. Pringles are popular all over the world. If you're in the right place at the right time, you can try which of these real Pringles flavors? Which of these is real - A, blueberry and hazelnut; B, white chocolate peppermint; or C, nightclub?

BOSH: Oh, come on, man. I thought you were going to give me something good, man.

SAGAL: (Laughter).

BOSH: These are all just - no disrespect. They're terrible flavor. What does nightingale taste like? What is it called?

SAGAL: No, it's not nightingale, nightclub.

BOSH: Nightclub?

SAGAL: Just nightclub flavor. That's the flavor.

BOSH: I'm going to have to go with nightclub.

SAGAL: The answer is nightclub...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...As well as the other two. Those are all real Pringles flavors.

BOSH: What?

ALONZO BODDEN: (Laughter).

BOSH: Where are they? And I will order a bag right now.

SAGAL: (Laughter) I know.

BOSH: Where are they from? Where can I get...

SAGAL: I don't know, but you can find them online. You can get your - I don't even know what night - what does a nightclub taste like? Cigarette ash and vodka?

CHARLA LAURISTON: Sweat and salt.

BOSH: No, I don't want that one. I don't want nightclub.

SAGAL: (Laughter) I know.

BOSH: That's - I don't want early 20s taste. That's bad.

SAGAL: (Laughter) Bill, how did Chris Bosh do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Two out of three, which means Chris is a winner.

SAGAL: Yes.

KURTIS: The legend does it all.

BOSH: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Added one more to the trophy case.

BOSH: It means everything to me. Thank you so much.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I am going to believe you.

BOSH: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Chris Bosh is a two-time NBA champion, 11-time NBA All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist and his new book, "Letters To A Young Athlete," a thoughtful meditation on what it takes to succeed. I highly recommend it. It is out now.

Chris Bosh, thank you so much for joining us - an absolute joy to talk to you.

BOSH: Thank you, all. Thank you so much.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: It was really fun. Thank you.

SAGAL: Really fun. Thank you so much.

BODDEN: Thank you, sir.

LAURISTON: Thank you.

SAGAL: Take care.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOME LIKE IT HOT")

THE POWER STATION: (Singing) Feel the heat pushing you to decide. Feel the heat burning you up, ready or not.

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill has a warning for coffee drinkers in the Listener Limerick Challenge. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to join us on the air. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

