Chris Bosh Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' The NBA all-star won two championships with the Miami Heat, an Olympic gold medal and membership in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He's written a new book called Letters to a Young Athlete.

Not My Job: We Quiz Basketball Star Chris Bosh On Pringles Potato Chips

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat plays in the 2011 NBA Finals in Miami.

Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat plays in the 2011 NBA Finals in Miami.

NBA all-star Chris Bosh earned two championships with the Miami Heat, an Olympic gold medal and membership in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He's written a new book called Letters to a Young Athlete.

We've invited Chris Bosh to play a game called, "Have a Crisp Nosh!" Three questions about Pringles potato chips.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Sports

