Not My Job: We Quiz Basketball Star Chris Bosh On Pringles Potato Chips

NBA all-star Chris Bosh earned two championships with the Miami Heat, an Olympic gold medal and membership in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He's written a new book called Letters to a Young Athlete.

We've invited Chris Bosh to play a game called, "Have a Crisp Nosh!" Three questions about Pringles potato chips.

