Predictions

Our panelists predict who will take the third seat on Jeff Bezos' rocket to space.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will take that third seat on Jeff Bezos's rocket to space? Charla Lauriston.

CHARLA LAURISTON: I think his girlfriend is going to take it probably in exchange for not having to marry her.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Jeff will bring a tall blonde he found on Amazon's You May Also Like recommendations.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: You don't get to be the richest man in the world by being a fool. He's bringing a spare pilot.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roxanne Roberts, Charla Lauriston and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

