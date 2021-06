New Museum In Paris Features Contemporary Black American Artists As France lifts its lockdown and welcomes vaccinated visitors from the EU and America, a new museum opens in the center of Paris that features contemporary African American artists.

New Museum In Paris Features Contemporary Black American Artists 5:06 New Museum In Paris Features Contemporary Black American Artists 5:06 Europe New Museum In Paris Features Contemporary Black American Artists New Museum In Paris Features Contemporary Black American Artists 5:06 As France lifts its lockdown and welcomes vaccinated visitors from the EU and America, a new museum opens in the center of Paris that features contemporary African American artists. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor