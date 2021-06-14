Scottish Man Misses Air Travel, But Mostly He Misses In-Flight Meals

When the pandemic deprived Nik Sennhauser of Glasgow of his beloved cuisine, he decided to recreate some of his favorite meals in his home kitchen — such as fried chicken and waffles.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. For some, it's about the journey, not the destination. Nik Sennhauser of Glasgow loves being on planes. One of his favorite parts of air travel - the in-flight meals. But the pandemic deprived him of his beloved cuisine, so he decided to recreate some of his favorite meals in his home kitchen, like lobster thermidor, fried chicken and waffles and chocolate mousse. All I get on flights are crackers and those really dry cookies. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.