Republican Governors In 25 States End Jobless Aid Early More than 300,000 people have lost their pandemic unemployment benefits. GOP governors in more than two dozen states ended jobless aid ahead of schedule — in an effort to push people back to work.

Republican Governors In 25 States End Jobless Aid Early Economy Republican Governors In 25 States End Jobless Aid Early Republican Governors In 25 States End Jobless Aid Early Audio will be available later today. More than 300,000 people have lost their pandemic unemployment benefits. GOP governors in more than two dozen states ended jobless aid ahead of schedule — in an effort to push people back to work. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor