Better Call Saul & The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito; Hacks : Ask Me Another Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito talks Baby Yoda. Plus, games with duos Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs of HBO Max's Hacks; Tanya Morgan's Donwill & Bethany Van Delft (Parentalogic)
Better Call Saul & The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito; Hacks

Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito talks about his original resistance to making Breaking Bad, and the reverence he felt working with Baby Yoda. Two creators of HBO Max's Hacks, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, play a word game where they ruin U.S. state capitals. Comedian Bethany Van Delft, host of the PBS digital series Parentalogic and the news podcast for kids, "The Ten News," and Donwill, half of the hip-hop duo Tanya Morgan, dig into a game called "Is it Broccoli?"

