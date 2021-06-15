The State Of Voting Rights In America

Enlarge this image toggle caption OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats were dealt a blow last week in the fight over voting rights when West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced he'd vote against the For The People Act.

The bill promised to expand voting rights and combat the onslaught of restrictive voting laws being passed in Republican-held states. Republicans in 48 states have introduced nearly 400 restrictive voting bills since January.

Few believed the For the People Act would pass in the Senate with such a narrow Democratic majority, but what does its failure mean for voting rights?

Jessica Huseman, Andrea Benjamin, and Reid Wilson join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.