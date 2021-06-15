Accessibility links
The State Of Voting Rights In America : 1A West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced he'd vote against the For The People Act, dealing a blow to Democrats in the fight over voting rights.

The bill promised to expand voting rights and combat the onslaught of restrictive voting laws being passed on the state level.

What does the failure to pass this legislation mean for voting rights?

The State Of Voting Rights In America

People hold placards at a rally in front of the US Supreme Court to call on the Senate to pass the For the People Act in Washington DC. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

People hold placards at a rally in front of the US Supreme Court to call on the Senate to pass the For the People Act in Washington DC.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats were dealt a blow last week in the fight over voting rights when West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced he'd vote against the For The People Act.

The bill promised to expand voting rights and combat the onslaught of restrictive voting laws being passed in Republican-held states. Republicans in 48 states have introduced nearly 400 restrictive voting bills since January.

Few believed the For the People Act would pass in the Senate with such a narrow Democratic majority, but what does its failure mean for voting rights?

Jessica Huseman, Andrea Benjamin, and Reid Wilson join us for the conversation.

