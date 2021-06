Skeptics Doubt That An Ohio Company Can Bring Electric Truck To Market Lordstown Motors doesn't have enough cash on hand to produce its long-promised electric pickups. And this week it admitted it exaggerated its preorders, and its CEO and CFO stepped down.

Skeptics Doubt That An Ohio Company Can Bring Electric Truck To Market Skeptics Doubt That An Ohio Company Can Bring Electric Truck To Market Skeptics Doubt That An Ohio Company Can Bring Electric Truck To Market Audio will be available later today. Lordstown Motors doesn't have enough cash on hand to produce its long-promised electric pickups. And this week it admitted it exaggerated its preorders, and its CEO and CFO stepped down. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor