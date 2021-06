3 Days After New Governnent Is Installed, Israel Strikes Gaza Targets Israel hit Hamas sites in Gaza after incendiary balloons were launched in the first attacks since a ceasefire ended 11 days of fighting last month.

3 Days After New Governnent Is Installed, Israel Strikes Gaza Targets Israel hit Hamas sites in Gaza after incendiary balloons were launched in the first attacks since a ceasefire ended 11 days of fighting last month.