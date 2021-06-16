'Where We Come From': Priya And Ritu Krishna On Indian Cooking And Assimilation

Enlarge this image toggle caption NPR NPR

Where do you come from? It's a question that immigrant communities of color get asked constantly. But the answer is often not simply about a place on a map. It can be tied to identity, immigration, career, family... and even food. In this episode from NPR's audio and video series Where We Come From, New York Times food writer Priya Krishna tackles this question with her mother, Ritu. They explore assimilation through food and why dal represents comfort for their family.

This episode of 'Where We Come From' was created by Anjuli Sastry. The assistant producer is Diba Mohtasham. The senior editor is Julia Furlan and director of programming is Yolanda Sangweni. Video reporting, production and editing is by Michael Zamora. Thanks to Christina Cala, Audrey Nguyen, Brent Baughman, Meghan Keane and Connor Donevan for their input. Engineering help came from Josh Newell. This episode was produced for 'It's Been A Minute' by Liam McBain and edited by Jordana Hochman.