Putting The B In LGBTQ : 1A A recent Gallup poll found that a growing number of adults identify as LGBT. One in six Gen Z adults identified as LGBT compared to the around one in 10 millennials. The survey also found that more than half of LGBT adults identify as bisexual.

But, despite their numbers, bisexuals are often overlooked and are still stigmatized by many inside and out of the LGBT community. They are far less likely than gays and lesbians to be out to the people in their lives.

We talk about the issues and unique struggles of those who identify as bi, and why visibility is such an issue.

People marching with anBi, a bisexual organization, carry a bisexual flag in the 43rd L.A. Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California. David McNew/Getty Images hide caption

David McNew/Getty Images

People marching with anBi, a bisexual organization, carry a bisexual flag in the 43rd L.A. Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California.

David McNew/Getty Images

A new Gallup poll (just in time for Pride Month) found that a growing number of adults are identifying as LGBT. One in six Gen Z adults identified as LGBT compared to the around one in 10 millennials.

The Gallup survey also found that more than half of LGBT adults identify as bisexual. Despite their numbers, bisexuals are often overlooked and are still stigmatized by many inside and out of the LGBT community. They are less likely than gays and lesbians to be out to the people in their lives.

So why is bi visibility such an issue? And what are the unique struggles of those who identify as bisexual?

Wendy Bostwick, Phillip Hammack, and Lisa Bowleg join us for the conversation.

