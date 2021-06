Summer Colds Are Back — Here's How To Keep From Getting Sick Bad news for parents of young kids: summer colds are back. Things like strategic mask wearing during story time or homework with a sick child can help prevent you from catching and spreading the cold.

Summer Colds Are Back — Here's How To Keep From Getting Sick Health Summer Colds Are Back — Here's How To Keep From Getting Sick Summer Colds Are Back — Here's How To Keep From Getting Sick Audio will be available later today. Bad news for parents of young kids: summer colds are back. Things like strategic mask wearing during story time or homework with a sick child can help prevent you from catching and spreading the cold. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor