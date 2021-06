Big Companies Are Finding Out They Need Help With Diversity Messaging NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with DEI consultant Lily Zheng about how the diversity, equity and inclusion industry has changed after 2020's racial injustice protests and how companies are responding.

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with DEI consultant Lily Zheng about how the diversity, equity and inclusion industry has changed after 2020's racial injustice protests and how companies are responding.