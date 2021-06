A Long To-Do List Awaits Biden Back In Washington NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie and Hoover Instiution fellow Lanhee Chen about the most pressing issues awaiting President Biden in Washington.

A Long To-Do List Awaits Biden Back In Washington National A Long To-Do List Awaits Biden Back In Washington A Long To-Do List Awaits Biden Back In Washington Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie and Hoover Instiution fellow Lanhee Chen about the most pressing issues awaiting President Biden in Washington. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor