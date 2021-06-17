A Band Of Burglars: NPR's Best Watergate Stories

We are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive.

On June 17, 1972, a band of five burglars broke into the Democratic National Committee's headquarters at the Watergate Complex in Washington, D.C. After failing to wiretap the office's phones during their first break-in, they returned with a new microphone. However, before successfully carrying out their plan, a security guard had noted that the doors' locks were taped. The police were called, and the burglars were arrested.

The following stories from the archive convey the news as they came out in 1972, when the Watergate scandal was first unfolding, along with perspectives from civilians, professionals and those implicated.

Attempted Wiretapping (June 19, 1972) 5:28

Richard Strout: Well, I think this deepens the feeling of ... unable suspicion, unable to believe what's going on here — a credibility factor. This is a raw and flagrant example that captures the headlines, but it's only the latest of a series of them.

Man On The Street Montage (March 27, 1973) 3:05

Rick Lewis: If the results of our little shopping center survey are accurate, they show — first of all — that many people have the Watergate [case] so far out of mind, that they can't immediately recall what it's all about. The recent revelations in the affair have failed to generate any new interest. And for those somewhat more familiar with the story, they view it as just another part of the seamy business of politics.

New Developments In The Case (March 27, 1973) 5:15

Rich Adams: There's no doubt in my mind that the president has, one: either been unwisely shielded by his aids, or he has unwisely dismissed Watergate as a kind of a stupid, mischievous caper — and thought that he could remain sort of wishfully silent, and it would blow away. And both of those were misjudgments, in my view.

Children React To Watergate (June 4, 1973) 4:16

Child: Well, like when a Republican is bugging a Democrat. And then, the Republican gets fired off his position, working for Vice President because he was bugging the Democrats. Jan Schuler: Who is the boss of the president of the United States that would fire him? Child: If it were vice president, probably the president fired him. If it was the president, probably the vice president fired him.

Part 1: James McCord On The Burglary (June 17, 1974) 5:15

Susan Stamberg: The word 'Watergate' has expanded to the point where that single criminal act seems relatively insignificant. Yet all the revelations of the past two years were triggered by that attempted burglary. Anniversaries are a time to look backward. And so, we asked James McCord, who was one of those caught red-handed inside the Watergate, to relate those pivotal moments in American history.

Part 2: James McCord On 'A Piece Of Tape' (June 17, 1974) 7:13